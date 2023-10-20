SLU student, employee emails accessed in data breach

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A data breach of SLU employee and student emails resulted in unauthorized access to some people’s personal information during an eight-month period, the university said.

Clayton Berry, a SLU spokesperson, told First Alert 4 that the university identified suspicious activity involving email accounts in March. An investigation found potential unauthorized access and personal information, such as names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, passport numbers, health insurance and medical information may have been accessed.

The impacted emails were authorized from December 2022 and July, the university said. SLU sent letters to people who may have been affected with information and resources.

“At this point, SLU is not aware of any fraud or identity theft to any individual as a result of this incident,” Berry said.

A forensic investigation firm and an e-discovery firm were hired by SLU to look into the data breach.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.