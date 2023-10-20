Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Sentence handed down to man guilty of 2022 homicide in Bevo Mill neighborhood

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Ferguson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a 2022 homicide in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

A St. Louis jury previously found DeAndre Wilkes, 44, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Clifton Cooley Jr. Cooley, 32, died after being shot in the neck during an argument in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street on May 14, 2022.

In court, Wilkes’ lawyer said his client suffered abuse as a child from drug-and-alcohol-addicted parents. He also said Wilkes was addicted to drugs, robbed a St. Charles bank in 2012 and began buying and selling drugs after leaving prison.

A month after being found guilty, Wilkes was sentenced to a 15-year term for voluntary manslaughter and a consecutive 15-year term for armed criminal action. The law requires the sentences to run consecutively.

In court at the sentencing, Wilkes said he had deep regrets and remorse for killing Cooley.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travaye Gaines
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County
police sirens generic photo
Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Anthony McGee, 19, of St. Charles, is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and...
Man accused of punching woman on sidewalk in Clayton
Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying to persons of interest in a convenience...
WANTED: Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting

Latest News

Toron Mitchell, 19, and Azavian Royal, 18, are both charged with second-degree murder,...
Two charged in South City shooting that left teen dead, another teen wounded
Generic Gavel
Not guilty verdict reached for man accused of shooting, killing someone at his child’s birthday party
Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying to persons of interest in a convenience...
WANTED: Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting
Parent says Riverview Gardens district security officer pulled daughter by hair in hallway fight
Video recorded inside local high school allegedly shows district security officer pulling student by her hair