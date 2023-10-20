Sentence handed down to man guilty of 2022 homicide in Bevo Mill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from Ferguson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a 2022 homicide in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

A St. Louis jury previously found DeAndre Wilkes, 44, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Clifton Cooley Jr. Cooley, 32, died after being shot in the neck during an argument in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street on May 14, 2022.

In court, Wilkes’ lawyer said his client suffered abuse as a child from drug-and-alcohol-addicted parents. He also said Wilkes was addicted to drugs, robbed a St. Charles bank in 2012 and began buying and selling drugs after leaving prison.

A month after being found guilty, Wilkes was sentenced to a 15-year term for voluntary manslaughter and a consecutive 15-year term for armed criminal action. The law requires the sentences to run consecutively.

In court at the sentencing, Wilkes said he had deep regrets and remorse for killing Cooley.

