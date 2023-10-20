Sen. Schmitt withholds support for $105 billion aid package, demands funds be separated

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-MO, declined to give a clear answer on whether he’d support President Biden’s proposed $105 billion foreign aid package.

The first-term Republican criticized the bill during a stop in Columbia to discuss the 2023 farm bill with leaders of Missouri’s agriculture industry.

“I think we do a great disservice to each one of these scenarios when we lump them all together. We need to debate these individually,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt was joined by Arkansas Senator John Boozman at the University of Missouri’s Bradford Research Farm, hearing from Missouri producers of pork, dairy, corn and several other agriculture sectors.

Much of the discussion focused on preventing and “burdensome clime policies” from being included in the farm bill.

The group also discussed a possible federal role in assisting states that are experiencing a long-term drought.

No legislation can be passed while Congress is missing a Speaker of the House. Schmitt declined to weigh in on the Speaker race, other than to say he’ll work with whoever is selected.

“They’re gonna figure this out and we’ll work with whoever the speaker is,” Schmitt said.

Though Schmitt said he would not vote for President Biden’s aid package due to it’s size and scope, Boozman and Schmitt both that said the farm bill, the last of which cost $428 billion, is different.

“The farm bill is not about democrats or republicans, it’s really odd in that regard,” Boozman said. “It’s about regions of the country, it’s about commodities.”

Total projected spending on the 2023 farm bill is projected to cost more than a trillion dollars.

Both senators said they want to avoid a government shutdown, which will be triggered if congress fails to elect a house speaker and fund the government before November 18.

