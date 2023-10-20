From “On The Road” into the studio, Steve Hartman sits down ahead of report in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Sometimes you just need a story to put a smile on your face or tug on your heartstrings. These days nobody does that better than CBS News National Correspondent Steve Hartman. He sat down with First Alert 4′s David Amelotti before his upcoming story in St. Louis set to air Friday, October 20th.

David: Your stories span the emotional spectrum but what is your favorite story to tell?

Steve: I basically want to do a story that makes people feel something. Feel something different than they normally feel watching the news. I’m not interested in fear or anger. If they laugh or cry that’s fine with me as long as it’s happy tears, I’m good.

David: I imagine you have stories coming to you from across from all over. What does that process look like? How do you even pick a story?

Steve: I have somebody who helps me, she’s a producer. It’s her job to look at local newspapers, social media, scour the nation to find a story to tell that week we feel will make someone feel something. I don’t do any of that generally. I have a good pitch every five years or so generally.

David: One of my favorite things you did was “Everybody Has a Story,” where you threw a dart at the map or you had astronauts picking these stories.

Steve: The premise was to pick random Americans, truly random people. We threw a dart at a map, wherever it went. When we got to town, we went to the phonebook, and we’d point to a name and do a story on them assuming they were willing. If they weren’t we would do the next name, but we never turned down a willing subject. We did that for seven years. Then we the astronauts at the space station, spin a globe, point to a spot on earth, go to that place and go through the same process.

David: Is that fun for you or are you pulling your hair out?

Steve: Stressful. Because every time you get a normal person from Normal, Illinois you think this isn’t going to work but once you got to know them you found a story pretty powerful. It really redefined to me what news was. The fact that I could find a story in pretty much everybody listed in the phone book just goes to show you there are so many stories left to be told that are being told.

David: You have all these stories of people who you have reached out to, but I imagine you’ve been called by some characters. Does a viewer call stick in your mind?

Steve: There was this one time I was called by the Commander of the International Space Station who asked if I’d stop making him cry with my stories. I was surprised because it’s like don’t you have something better to do than watch my stories. But he would watch on his weekends. The issue was that in space, his tears wouldn’t fall because there’s no gravity so his tears would get stuck in his eyes. That was a special conversation.

David: With all those stories you have told, is there one you feel is the most important for you to tell?

Steve: When pressed, people ask what’s your favorite story. And that’s a hard question because I get attached to so many. There was one I did about a little girl who was in a grocery store, and she was four. It was her birthday, she wanted a hug and so she reached out to this old grumpy old man and said, “Can I have a hug.” The guy looked like the last person on earth who would give a hug and it turns out he just lost his wife and had no reason to live and that hug turned his life around. They became close friends, saw each other once a week the rest of his life. [That hug] really gave his life meaning. That’s maybe the most important and favorite because it shows what a small act of kindness can accomplish, something as simple as a hug can change the world.

David: Do you have a surprising response to a question you’ve asked?

Steve: No not really, we know in advance what people are going to say. I just did a story last week about a woman who wrote a message on an egg that she wanted you know, will you be my pen pal. 72 years later, and finally someone says I have your egg 72 years later. 50 years with one guy, 20 years with another. She finally has the pen pal she wanted. I said do you want to meet this guy? She said no! I’ve met enough wackos in my life I don’t need to meet someone who held onto an egg that long. In fact I would say I’ve never laughed so hard in the middle of an interview as I did during that story.

David: We’re in this age where everyone has a phone in their face, everyone is so disconnected. As a storyteller, communicator, are there questions we should be asking each other to reconnect?

Steve: We should be putting the phone down more than we are. I did a story once on a kid the school bus was going off the side of the road, there was a medical emergency, the driver was having a seizure. He ran up and stopped the bus, he was the only kid who did because he was the only one without a phone in his hands, he was the only one aware of his surroundings. I think if we just put down the phones a little bit more and were aware of our surroundings, we would all be a little better off.

David: You’re in St. Louis for a story. Can you give us a preview of that?

Steve: I don’t like to say too much because ABC and NBC follow me around all the time and want to know what stories I’m telling. They are probably stalking me outside. But I’ll tell you this. There are some high school students in St. Louis that get up much earlier than they have to each Wednesday which is a story of itself but get up to have breakfast with a woman who they call grandma who isn’t their grandma. There are 20, 25, 30 kids who show up every Wednesday to have breakfast with this woman. I’ll save the backstory for when you watch the story because there is a lot more to it.

