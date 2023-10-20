Surprise Squad
Ribbon cutting held for new Tower Grove Park basketball courts

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Tower Grove Park on Friday to celebrate the completion of new basketball courts aimed at keeping kids off the streets.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Tower Grove Park on Friday to celebrate the completion of new basketball courts aimed at keeping kids off the streets.

The project was a priority under the park’s 2017 Community Driven Master Plan. Part of the funding came from a federal grant worth $250,000. Four local St. Louis foundations also donated major funds.

The public basketball courts are located near the intersection of Arsenal and Bent.

