Ribbon cutting held for new Tower Grove Park basketball courts
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Tower Grove Park on Friday to celebrate the completion of new basketball courts aimed at keeping kids off the streets.
The project was a priority under the park’s 2017 Community Driven Master Plan. Part of the funding came from a federal grant worth $250,000. Four local St. Louis foundations also donated major funds.
The public basketball courts are located near the intersection of Arsenal and Bent.
