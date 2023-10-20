Resolution on Israel throws St. Louis Aldermen meeting into disarray

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The introduction of a resolution by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to support Israel in the war with Hamas caused the meeting to be thrown into disarray on Friday, with police clearing the chambers of more than a dozen supporters of Palestine.

The disruption happened following a first reading of Resolution 136, which states the board “stands in solidarity with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas, and that the Board of Aldermen mourns the tragic loss of life and civilian casualties in Israel and Gaza.”

After reading the text and sending the resolution to committee, many in the gallery supporting Palestine were obviously frustrated and began voicing criticisms of the resolution. Board President Megan Green told them several times she would have police clear the chamber if order was not restored.

With tempers failing to ease, protesters left their seats and approached the bar between the aldermen. While the moment was heated, at no time did the protesters become violent.

Green called for a recess and protesters, though frustrated, ultimately heeded instructions of police and exited the chamber.

The meeting resumed about 20-30 minutes later with Ward 3 Alderman Shane Cohn leading the session. He said Green had a prior engagement and had to leave.

Some of the frustration on the part of protesters also seemed to stem from a lack of clarity on the legislative process.

Just prior to the reading of the Israel solidarity resolution, another item regarding the Israel-Hamas drew grumbles from the crowd, who apparently thought they would be able to speak publicly on the matter.

That resolution, No. 133, stated the board, “stands in solidarity with the innocent civilian people of Israel and Palestine as they defend themselves against Hamas.”

Both resolutions were a first reading only and following a vote for approval Green announced it would be moved to committee. Green during that motion paused to explain the process and that the public would be allowed to comment during the committee hearing.

