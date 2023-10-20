Parents raise racism concerns at Wentzville School Board meeting

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) -- Parents at a Wentzville School Board meeting demanded board members act on racism happening in the district.

LaEsha Moore’s daughter went to Thursday night’s board meeting to share how racism has ruined her experience at Timberland High School. More community members, including St. Charles County’s NAACP president, took to the podium to share frustrations.

“It was multiple days where they were antagonizing my daughter, bullying her, calling her the N-word,” Moore said.

Tamara King also addressed board members about racial discrimination. She said she has called and emailed the district to beg for them to enforce its racism policy.

“The lack of communication when it comes to racial discrimination in this district is absolutely insane,” King said from the podium Thursday.

She said verbal assaults on students have gotten worse. The St. Charles County NAACP said there are 17 Wentzville school families asking them to step in and help.

The Wentzville School Board has not announced what it plans to do next to follow up on the concerns.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.