Multiple-alarm fire underway near Jonesburg

JONESBURG, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple fire departments are battling a blaze at a scrap yard near the town of Jonesburg in Montgomery County.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department at about 8:45 a.m. advised anyone in the area to use caution as a large plume of smoke is blowing southeast of the site. The fire is located about one mile east of Jonesburg on the Interstate-70 South Service Road.

The sheriff’s department said the smoke is a “low-level hazard” and if you are caught in the plume to shelter in place. Residents are advised to close windows and doors and turn off ventilation systems. The smoke could continue for several hours.

First Alert 4 has a crew on the way to the location and will provide updates as they become available.

