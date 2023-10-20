Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Mom and son charged with assaulting St. Louis County police officer

(WTVG)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother and son are charged with felony assault after allegedly working together to escape a St. Louis County police officer, who was trapped in the door of a vehicle as the suspects fled.

Warrants have been issued for Majkel and Merima Beganovic, both of St. Louis. Charges include first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Majkel Beganovic also faces three counts of felony child endangerment, as three children were allegedly in the vehicle during the incident.

Court records do not indicate either are in custody. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only for Majkel and $75,000 cash only for Merima Beganovic.

According to charging documents, Officer Joshua Gocal was attempting to arrest Majkel Beganovic on a St. Charles County warrant for first-degree robbery on Thursday in the 1000 block of Lemay Ferry Road. Upon encountering the officer, Majkel Beganovic retreated to his vehicle.

As Gocal was trying to make the arrest, Majkel Beganovic allegedly refused to let go of the vehicle steering wheel. His mother then began trying to pull the officer’s hands off her son. Merima Beganovic then allegedly put the car in gear as Majkel Beganovic stepped on the gas.

Gocal was caught between the door and the frame of the vehicle, according to charging documents. The extent of his injuries were not listed in court documents. St. Louis County Police said they were unable to comment.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travaye Gaines
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County
police sirens generic photo
Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region
Smoke seen from the BJC Skycam in the Central West End on Oct. 20, 2023.
Heavy smoke seen for miles after building catches fire in St. Louis City
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Anthony McGee, 19, of St. Charles, is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and...
Man accused of punching woman on sidewalk in Clayton

Latest News

The introduction of a resolution by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen to support Israel in the...
Resolution on Israel throws St. Louis Aldermen meeting into disarray
Basketball court open at Tower Grove Park
Ribbon cutting held for new Tower Grove Park basketball courts
[Left to Right] Senator John Boozman, R-AR, Senator Eric Schmitt, R-MO, MOFB President Garrett...
Sen. Schmitt declines to support $105 billion aid package, demands funds be separated
CBS News’ Steve Hartman sat down to talk with First Alert 4's David Amelotti in St. Louis.
From “On The Road” into the studio, Steve Hartman sits down ahead of report in St. Louis