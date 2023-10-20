Mom and son charged with assaulting St. Louis County police officer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother and son are charged with felony assault after allegedly working together to escape a St. Louis County police officer, who was trapped in the door of a vehicle as the suspects fled.

Warrants have been issued for Majkel and Merima Beganovic, both of St. Louis. Charges include first-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.

Majkel Beganovic also faces three counts of felony child endangerment, as three children were allegedly in the vehicle during the incident.

Court records do not indicate either are in custody. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only for Majkel and $75,000 cash only for Merima Beganovic.

According to charging documents, Officer Joshua Gocal was attempting to arrest Majkel Beganovic on a St. Charles County warrant for first-degree robbery on Thursday in the 1000 block of Lemay Ferry Road. Upon encountering the officer, Majkel Beganovic retreated to his vehicle.

As Gocal was trying to make the arrest, Majkel Beganovic allegedly refused to let go of the vehicle steering wheel. His mother then began trying to pull the officer’s hands off her son. Merima Beganovic then allegedly put the car in gear as Majkel Beganovic stepped on the gas.

Gocal was caught between the door and the frame of the vehicle, according to charging documents. The extent of his injuries were not listed in court documents. St. Louis County Police said they were unable to comment.

