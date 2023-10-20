High school students suit up for Fire Ambassadors Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Area high school students suited up as firefighters in North County Friday as part of the fourth annual Fire Ambassadors Day at the St. Louis County Fire Academy.

Dozens of students learned to climb a ladder, conduct search and rescues and give CPR.

Off-duty firefighters and paramedics from St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County participated in the event.

