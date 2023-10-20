Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Heavy smoke seen for miles after building catches in St. Louis

Smoke seen from the BJC Skycam in the Central West End on Oct. 20, 2023.
Smoke seen from the BJC Skycam in the Central West End on Oct. 20, 2023.(KMOV News 4)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy black smoke can be seen for miles after a building caught fire in the City of St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a vacant three-story building caught fire in the 4300 block of Washington around 8:45 a.m. Friday. They said companies on the scene were transitioning into defensive operations.

First Alert 4′s BJC Skycam in the Central West End showed heavy black smoke filling the sky.

First Alert 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travaye Gaines
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County
police sirens generic photo
Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Anthony McGee, 19, of St. Charles, is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and...
Man accused of punching woman on sidewalk in Clayton
FILE - Attorney Sidney Powell, an attorney for Donald Trump, speaks in Alpharetta, Ga., Dec. 2,...
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate

Latest News

First Alert 4 Investigates: Gaming machines outside casinos in Missouri
First Alert 4 Investigates: Gaming machines outside casinos in Missouri
Some St. Louis residents say Airbnb regulations don’t go far enough, won’t solve the problem
Some St. Louis residents say Airbnb regulations don’t go far enough, won’t solve the problem
Steel doors, window shields to be installed to secure vacant Railway Exchange Building
Steel doors, window shields to be installed to secure vacant Railway Exchange Building
Parents raise racism concerns at Wentzville School Board meeting
Parents raise racism concerns at Wentzville School Board meeting