Heavy smoke seen for miles after building catches in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy black smoke can be seen for miles after a building caught fire in the City of St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a vacant three-story building caught fire in the 4300 block of Washington around 8:45 a.m. Friday. They said companies on the scene were transitioning into defensive operations.

First Alert 4′s BJC Skycam in the Central West End showed heavy black smoke filling the sky.

