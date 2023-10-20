Surprise Squad
Former Phelps County deputy facing child pornography charges

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Phelps County sheriff’s deputy is accused of soliciting and possessing child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Justin Bradley Durham, 42, on one count of sexual exploitation of children, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of altering or destroying records.

The indictment alleges Durham enticed an underage girl to engage in and record sexually explicit content between December 2013 and December 2014. He also allegedly possessed explicit images of two girls.

He was indicted on the charge of altering or destroying records after being accused of deleting files in his DropBox account and destroying his iPhone to impede an FBI investigation.

According to a motion asking for Durham to be held in jail until trial, he offered the first victim money for explicit pictures and later paid her $200 to come to his house, where they “engaged in sexual activity,” prosecutors said. He reportedly met the second victim when he responded to a call for police assistance.

The women came forward with the allegations against Durham, which included his alleged demands for sex or sexually explicit images after making traffic stops.

Anyone with further information regarding Durham should call the FBI at 314-589-2500.

