Dry Weekend Forecast

Warmer Today With Highs Near 70

Sunny & Dry This Weekend

Breezy Saturday, A Bit Cooler Sunday

Today will be sunny and dry with afternoon highs running a few degrees above average.

Saturday will be similar although windy at times, with gusts out of the northwest up to 30 mph. But expect lots of sunshine with highs a bit above normal in the mid 70s. A dry cool front passes through Saturday & that will make Sunday a cooler day, especially in the morning with a chilly low of 46.

What’s Next? A warming trend next week pushes high temperatures close to 80 by Tuesday! The second half of the work-week looks unsettled, but confidence remains low on the timing of rain and storms. Some models keep us dry until Friday, while others produce a few showers Wednesday & Thursday. Check back for updates, but expect rain chances to appear either mid-week or late-week.

