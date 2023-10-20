Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dry Weekend Forecast

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Warmer Today With Highs Near 70
  • Sunny & Dry This Weekend
  • Breezy Saturday, A Bit Cooler Sunday

Today will be sunny and dry with afternoon highs running a few degrees above average.

Saturday will be similar although windy at times, with gusts out of the northwest up to 30 mph. But expect lots of sunshine with highs a bit above normal in the mid 70s. A dry cool front passes through Saturday & that will make Sunday a cooler day, especially in the morning with a chilly low of 46.

What’s Next? A warming trend next week pushes high temperatures close to 80 by Tuesday! The second half of the work-week looks unsettled, but confidence remains low on the timing of rain and storms. Some models keep us dry until Friday, while others produce a few showers Wednesday & Thursday. Check back for updates, but expect rain chances to appear either mid-week or late-week.

