CVPA to take day of remembrance 1 year after school shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Tuesday marks one year since a former student opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.

Teacher Jean Kuczka and student Alexzandria Bell were killed that day. In their memories, CVPA and the the Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which shares the South City campus, will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

First Alert 4 has worked to uncover how the shooter regained access to the gun used in the shooting and questioned the lack of transparency in law enforcement’s investigation. Almost a year after the shooting, no surveillance video has been released.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said she has not had a conversation with St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Tracy about the status of the investigation into the school shooting. But, she said, she wants the city to get the investigation right.

First Alert 4 is airing a special edition newscast on Monday, October 23, at 6:30 p.m. to honor the lives lost and hear from those who rushed to help.

