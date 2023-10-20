Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead in Maryland Heights motel room

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A woman was found dead in a Maryland Heights motel room Thursday morning.

Taniesha M. Givens, 44, was found dead inside a room at the Motel 6 at 12330 Dorsett Road around 10:30 a.m. Police said her vehicle was missing from the scene.

Surveillance video reportedly showed a suspect, identified by police as Keno R. King, leaving the room. Police said King was Givens’ boyfriend.

Less than five hours after Givens was found, her vehicle was found in the 6900 block of North Hanley Road. The Maryland Heights Police Department said physical evidence was recovered linking King to the crime.

King, 47, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $750,000

