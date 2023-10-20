Surprise Squad
Boxing champion, St. Louis native Devon Alexander speaks to high school students about importance of education

By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three-time world boxing champion Devon Alexander hosted 150 high school students at the Urban K-Life building in St. Louis Thursday.

The North City native is spreading a positive message about the importance of education and avoiding gun violence. Alexander said the inspiration he received as a kid fueled him into being a world champion.

Alexander will return in November for his sports foundation’s first annual event at Harris-Stowe State University, “Fight in the Ring NOT in the Neighborhoods.” It’s on Saturday, November 4 at 5 p.m. and will have a guest appearance from boxing world champion Roy Jones Jr.

