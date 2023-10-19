Webster Groves home clears first hurdle of becoming historic site after ‘racist’ past

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) - A home in Webster Groves is on the cusp of becoming a local historical site after the City’s historic commission voted to move forward in the process.

The Webster Groves Historic Preservation Commission unanimously voted last week to let the City Council decide whether 15 Marvin Court will become a designated historical site.

The home is the only home to be built as part of the Bennie Gordon Subdivision. In the 1950s, the Webster Groves City Council voted to allow the subdivision designed for middle-class African-American families to be built. After one demonstration home was built and advertised in local newspapers, white residents in the area protested, according to historical documents.

The city council then voted to turn the proposed site into an industrial zone around the one home that was built at 15 Marvin Court. Today, several industrial buildings are near 15 Marvin Court.

Today, 15 Marvin Court is still occupied by one of the family members who moved into the house. Gayle Jones currently lives in the home. She told First Alert 4 that her parents, Melvin and Thyra Bonds, bought the house in 1957 when she was a month old. Jones said she moved away after spending many years in the house but then moved back in 2005 after her mother died.

Jones said her family first attended First Congregational Church of Webster Groves in the 1960s. Current pastor, David Denoon, told First Alert 4 an old Sunday school student from the 60s gave the church a photo for its archives in December 2022. A picture from 1962 shows Jones’ older sister, Cassandra Bonds, sitting with her kindergarten Sunday school class.

“There was this pretty, little Black girl sitting on the front row right in the middle,” Denoon said.

Denoon said he wanted to do more research because Cassandra was a Black girl among all-white classmates. Denoon later learned that Cassandra, Melvin and Thyra Bonds all died before Denoon became pastor 13 years ago, but discovered Gayle Jones, the Bonds’ younger daughter, was still alive.

Denoon said three weeks after discovering the photo, he saw Jones in the Webster-Kirkwood Times in an article about shopping in Downtown Kirkwood.

“That’s how the whole story started, from the photograph,” Jones said. “Pastor saw us on the paper, and he was reading it, and he saw Gayle Jones, which is my married name, but there was a shout-out that I gave to Congregational Church.”

Pastor Denoon later mailed Jones a letter mentioning her family’s history at First Congregation Church of Webster Groves and information regarding a lawsuit Melvin and Thyra Bonds filed against the City of Webster Groves in 1968.

The lawsuit claimed the city stopped more houses from being built around Marvin Court and Lafayette Avenue -- causing the Bonds’ property value to drop. The case made it to the Missouri Supreme Court. The court sided with the City of Webster Groves.

Jones said she never knew of the lawsuit until Pastor showed her.

“We like to think in Webster that we know our history pretty well, and this is really a hidden piece of history, at least to me,” Webster Groves Mayor Laura Arnold said.

Arnold told First Alert 4 that the Black population in the area has declined at least over the last three decades. According to Census data, the population is less than 3% of the city’s 23,600 residents.

“It was very disappointing because you kind of look at what could have been,” Jones said about the failed subdivision.

“If that project had gone forward in the 1950s and other projects in the 1960s that we would have a much more mixed population,” Denoon added.

The Webster Groves Historic Commission voted to move forward with making 15 Marvin Court a historic site in the City’s Bennie Gordon Room. Gordon is the iconic Black developer who proposed the development and built the only home at Marvin Court.

Webster Groves City Council will vote in November to make the home a historic site or not.

The mayor expects the vote to pass.

