WANTED: Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting

Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying to persons of interest in a convenience store shooting that occurred on October 9, 2023.(ISP)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Police are looking for help identifying two persons of interest in a shooting at an East St. Louis convenience mart.

According to police, on October 9, 2023, at around 7:40 p.m., the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) was requested to investigate a shooting at a convenience mart at 3711 Bunkum Road in East St. Louis.

The person shot was transported from the scene to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police and the East St. Louis Police Department are requesting assistance in identifying two persons of interest.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

