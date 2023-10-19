Surprise Squad
Sun Comes Out Friday, Cool & Dry Weekend

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Clouds Clearing Tonight
  • Lots of Sunshine Friday, Cool Morning and Mild Day
  • More Sunshine This Weekend With Sunday the Cooler Day

Friday will be sunny and dry with a cool morning and mild afternoon. A nice Fall day! Then Saturday will be similar though windy, with gusts around 30 mph. But expect lots of sunshine and high slightly above normal of 72. A cool front passes through this weekend with little fanfare, no rain and not much cloud cover. But it will make Sunday a cooler day, especially in the morning with a chilly low of 46.

What’s Next? A warming trend next week gets our high on Tuesday close to 80! I don’t have confidence in the rain timing and location, some models keep us dry until Friday and others produce a few showers Wednesday & Thursday. Stay tuned on that, but expect rain chances to appear either mid-week or late week.

