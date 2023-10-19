Surprise Squad
State and federal grants boost urban farm projects in St. Louis

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several urban farms in the area are expanding with help from state and federal funds.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced $500,000 in state money for a cost-share program benefitting small farms and community gardens to help counter food insecurity.

Rustic Roots Sanctuary, a northeastern St. Louis County farm, received grants to help build a greenhouse and a permanent produce stand.

Janett Lewis, the founder of Rustic Roots, said the farm produces around 12,000 lbs. of food per year. Many of those goods go to nearby communities like Spanish Lake.

“A lot of the people in this area have one car or no car, so they really need access to this fresh food,” Lewis said.

Another local grant recipient was Urban Harvest STL for its Fresh Starts community garden. This fall, Urban Harvest also received a federal grant to build a greenhouse and educational space near Grandel Square in what is currently a vacant lot.

Dameian Duwe, the director of agriculture for Urban Harvest, said the organization’s five farms throughout St. Louis produce food that’s donated to nearby communities that lack fresh produce.

“We get food from all over the world, but we can grow 90% of that here in our spaces,” he said.

