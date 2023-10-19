Southwest flight to give view of April 8 solar eclipse

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Southwest Airlines is offering flights in the direct path of the next solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse on April 8, 2023. The path of totality will pass several states, including Illinois and Missouri.

A flight out of St. Louis that day is one of three flights Southwest is offering that will provide the greatest likelihood of the best view. Flight #1910 from St. Louis to Houston will depart at 1:20 p.m. Those onboard the flight should wear specialty-rated solar filters to view the eclipse.

Click here to book a flight.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.