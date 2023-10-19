Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two dozen people were arrested and charged in the St. Louis region this week for alleged drug trafficking and financial crimes. Federal prosecutors allege they are members or associates of the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization that distributes illegal drugs in St. Louis.

The U.S. Marshals, federal agents and local police departments made the arrests following grand jury indictments. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Thursday that 34 people have been charged in connection to the investigation.

The authorities recovered “a large quantity of fentanyl, pounds of methamphetamine, firearms and cash” while executing search warrants in the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released the names of seven people charged Thursday:

Chad Brown, 51 - charged with bank fraud, using a false writing or document

Robert Lewis, 45 - charged with four counts of fentanyl distribution and one count of being a felon with a firearm

Robert Sims, 40 - charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth

Samir Simpson-Bey, 37 - charged with distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl

Jeremy Steele, 44 - charged with conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth

Carl Von Garrett, 53 - charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering related to nearly $1 million of drug proceeds that were laundered in 2021

Tiffany J. Nelson, 42 - charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering related to proceeds of illegal activity

The investigation into the Black Mafia was done by the St. Louis Gateway Strike Force, part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials make up the task force and aim to dismantle the highest level of criminal organizations in the U.S. The DEA, FBI, IRS criminal investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the St. Louis County Police Department were all part of this case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not release the names of any other people arrested or charged in the case.

