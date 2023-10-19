Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Several members, associates of Black Mafia Family arrested in alleged drug trafficking and financial crime ring in St. Louis region

police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Matt Woods
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- More than two dozen people were arrested and charged in the St. Louis region this week for alleged drug trafficking and financial crimes. Federal prosecutors allege they are members or associates of the Black Mafia Family, a drug trafficking and money laundering organization that distributes illegal drugs in St. Louis.

The U.S. Marshals, federal agents and local police departments made the arrests following grand jury indictments. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Thursday that 34 people have been charged in connection to the investigation.

The authorities recovered “a large quantity of fentanyl, pounds of methamphetamine, firearms and cash” while executing search warrants in the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office released the names of seven people charged Thursday:

  • Chad Brown, 51 - charged with bank fraud, using a false writing or document
  • Robert Lewis, 45 - charged with four counts of fentanyl distribution and one count of being a felon with a firearm
  • Robert Sims, 40 - charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth
  • Samir Simpson-Bey, 37 - charged with distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl
  • Jeremy Steele, 44 - charged with conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth
  • Carl Von Garrett, 53 - charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering related to nearly $1 million of drug proceeds that were laundered in 2021
  • Tiffany J. Nelson, 42 - charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and four counts of money laundering related to proceeds of illegal activity

The investigation into the Black Mafia was done by the St. Louis Gateway Strike Force, part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. Federal, state, and local law enforcement officials make up the task force and aim to dismantle the highest level of criminal organizations in the U.S. The DEA, FBI, IRS criminal investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the St. Louis County Police Department were all part of this case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not release the names of any other people arrested or charged in the case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 60-year-old Edward Labrier with 2 counts of Murder...
Man charged after approaching police and admitting to double shooting in South City, police say
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
Jainaya Times
St. Louis woman charged with murder in armed robbery in Florissant
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast

Latest News

A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
Judge finds man guilty of murder in May 2020 fatal shooting
MoDOt crews preparing for the winter weather
MoDOT preparing for winter weather
Illinois State Police are asking for help identifying to persons of interest in a convenience...
WANTED: Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting
Travaye Gaines
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County