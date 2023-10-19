Police investigate suspicious death in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after a man was found shot dead in a Jennings home.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in a residence in the 5700 block of Apricot in Jennings just before 7 p.m. Officers at the scene found an adult man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives have taken over the investigation of the suspicious death.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

