Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Police investigate suspicious death in Jennings

(WILX)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday after a man was found shot dead in a Jennings home.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting in a residence in the 5700 block of Apricot in Jennings just before 7 p.m. Officers at the scene found an adult man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives have taken over the investigation of the suspicious death.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Judge Mason spoke to St. Louis police on the MetroLink platform after a liquid was thrown on...
St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 60-year-old Edward Labrier with 2 counts of Murder...
Man charged after approaching police and admitting to double shooting in South City, police say
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
St. Louis County passes senior property tax freeze

Latest News

State and federal grants boost urban farm projects in St. Louis
State and federal grants boost urban farm projects in St. Louis
Webster Groves home clears first hurdle of becoming historic site after ‘racist’ past
Webster Groves home clears first hurdle of becoming historic site after ‘racist’ past
Coffee shop to replace car wash in St. Louis Hills
St. Louis Hills car wash replaced by drive-thru coffee shop
petal it forward
Flowers handed out to strangers for Petal It Forward