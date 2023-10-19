Surprise Squad
Officer stabbed, suspect shot and killed in Centralia

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CENTRALIA, Ill. (KMOV) - An officer was stabbed, and the suspect who committed the stabbing was shot by police in Centralia, Illinois, Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. The suspect was at a home, violating a court order, and when officers arrived, police said the suspect charged them with a knife. The officer who was being stabbed fired his gun, striking the suspect. who died at the scene.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

