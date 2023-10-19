Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Moselle, the former Murdaugh estate, is listed for sale again

Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle...
Media members were allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaugh's Moselle hunting property.(WHNS | File image)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Murdaugh family’s former Moselle estate is on the market again.

The home and about 21 acres are currently for sale at a price of $1.9 million.

Earlier this year, the property sold for $3.9 million. That sale included 1,700 acres of hunting land and the area where Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and son.

According to the Crosby Land Company brochure, the Moselle home “exudes character, charm and high-end finishes.” It is 5,275 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Judge Mason spoke to St. Louis police on the MetroLink platform after a liquid was thrown on...
St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the St. Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 60-year-old Edward Labrier with 2 counts of Murder...
Man charged after approaching police and admitting to double shooting in South City, police say
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
St. Louis County passes senior property tax freeze

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
Police investigate suspicious death in Jennings
State and federal grants boost urban farm projects in St. Louis
State and federal grants boost urban farm projects in St. Louis
Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital.
Driver arrested after crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu kills 4 college students