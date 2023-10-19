MoDOT preparing for winter weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter weather.

For the past two days, crews have been doing drills to get used to driving the trucks and making sure everything works properly.

This year, 100 new maintenance employees were added. But MoDOT said they are still several hundred employees short. The Illinois Department of Transportation also told First Alert 4 they could use additional help.

The departments said one of the challenges is new federal requirements for CDL licenses, which require specific schooling.

To view MoDOT job opportunities, click here. For IDOT job opportunities, click here.

