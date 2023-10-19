Surprise Squad
Man accused of punching woman on sidewalk in Clayton

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man is facing charges, accused of punching a woman as she was walking on a sidewalk in Clayton.

Anthony McGee, 19, is charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Police say the victim was walking northbound on the sidewalk along Big Bend Blvd when McGee approached her and punched her on the left side of her face. The woman had a bright red spot on her face. The incident happened Sunday.

An officer later spotted McGee and tried to arrest him, but McGee ran. He was later arrested.

