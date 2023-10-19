Loud trash pick-up wakes downtown residents in wee morning hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents living in Downtown St. Louis are fed up with ear-splitting noises they hear several times a week from a trash truck.

Trudie Puccio said several times a week during the 4 a.m. hour, Waste Management trash trucks empty trash, sometimes dropping dumpsters.

“This morning, it sounded like a bomb went off, and I ran to the window,” Puccio said. “It’s very loud. It wakes up everybody in the building.

She said it is like an unwanted alarm clock.

Mike Roberts hears it, too and started recording it months ago.

“It’s really loud, it’s really jarring,” said Roberts. “With these buildings situated across from one another, it echoes up.”

Ward 14 Alderman Rasheen Aldridge says Roberts alerted him.

“He put it on my radar, being a new alderperson, that there’s a noise ordinance for stuff like this, like dump trucks are coming in the community making these loud noises shouldn’t be happening until 6 a.m.,” said Aldridge.

First Alert 4 did some digging and found there are noise ordinances in the city the company could be violating.

Under the noise ordinance, in section 15.50.050, Use of vehicle, it reads: ”The use of any automobile, motorcycle, streetcar or vehicle, so out of repair, so loaded or in such manner as to create loud and unnecessary grating, grinding, rattling or other noise is prohibited.”

This section doesn’t refer to quiet hours.

When looking at the ordinance further – there’s a section detailing industrial noise can’t reach a certain decibel between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Waste Management denies violating the ordinance. “According to our service records for this location, we have been servicing this commercial property account after 6 a.m. we believe we are in compliance,” wrote in a statement to First Alert 4.

Puccio said one neighbor became so fed up with the banging of the trash pickup they decided to break their lease.

“I’d like [Waste Management] to honor the quiet hours of the city,” said Puccio. “I understand trash has to be picked up, but also, there’s rules that have to be followed.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.