Judge finds man guilty of murder in May 2020 fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Circuit Judge on Thursday found a man guilty of murder in a fatal shooting in May 2020.

During a bench trial, Judge Bryan Hettenbach found Brian Williams, 59, of St. Louis, guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the May 15, 2020 death of 53-year-old Leonard Ward.

Williams waived his right to a jury trial and to be present during the verdict, according to a St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office news release. He is set to be sentenced Dec. 8 and faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to the release, Williams and Ward were riding in a car driven by a friend on Interstate-70 near West Florissant Avenue when an argument erupted. Williams, who was in the back seat, then shot Ward, killing him. During questioning by police, Williams admitted to killing Ward and disposing of the murder weapon as he fled.

The driver of the vehicle, Edouard Claypool, was later held in contempt after refusing to testify, prosecutors said in the release.

