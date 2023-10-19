Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Humane Society rescues 43 starving dogs, recovers 9 carcasses from Douglas County, Mo.

The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri;...
The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri; nine dead dogs were also recovered(Humane Society of Missouri)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri; nine dead dogs were also recovered.

The organization tells First Alert 4 it rescued the dogs from a former commercial breeder in Douglas County. The 43 living dogs, all Shiba Inus, are severely emaciated and suffer various injuries and health conditions. The carcasses of eight dogs were also found. One dog that was rescued died shortly after.

All of the dogs are being cared for by the Humane Society in South City. A hearing will take place in Douglas County Court on November 9 to determine who has legal custody of the dogs.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 60-year-old Edward Labrier with 2 counts of Murder...
Man charged after approaching police and admitting to double shooting in South City, police say
Joran van der Sloot appeared in federal court Wednesday to answer to charges of extortion and...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
On October 9, in a meeting, the Ballwin Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to place Chief...
Ballwin Police Chief placed on paid leave
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital blast
Jainaya Times
St. Louis woman charged with murder in armed robbery in Florissant

Latest News

Loud trash pick-up wakes downtown residents in wee morning hours
Loud trash pick-up wakes downtown residents in wee morning hours
‘It’s really not fair’ After youth football coach is shot, team’s season is canceled
‘It’s really not fair’ After youth football coach is shot, team’s season is canceled
Dozens gathered in Downtown to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
Dozens gather downtown to support domestic, sexual abuse survivors
Fatal Crash generic image
1 dead in fatal accident on West Florissant