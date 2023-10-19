Humane Society rescues 43 starving dogs, recovers 9 carcasses from Douglas County, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Humane Society says it has rescued 43 starving dogs from a county in southern Missouri; nine dead dogs were also recovered.

The organization tells First Alert 4 it rescued the dogs from a former commercial breeder in Douglas County. The 43 living dogs, all Shiba Inus, are severely emaciated and suffer various injuries and health conditions. The carcasses of eight dogs were also found. One dog that was rescued died shortly after.

All of the dogs are being cared for by the Humane Society in South City. A hearing will take place in Douglas County Court on November 9 to determine who has legal custody of the dogs.

