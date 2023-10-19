Surprise Squad
Franklin County man faces minimum 98 years after statutory rape conviction

By Kalie Strain
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Franklin County man was convicted Wednesday for sexually abusing a child and faces a minimum of 98 years in prison, according to Missouri’s Attorney General’s office.

The Attorney General’s office said Brett Pendleton was convicted of 11 counts related to the sexual abuse of a child in 2018.

“I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a release. “As Attorney General, I will work to send sexual predators to prison—and keep them there. I’m proud of the work my office did in this case to do just that.”

Pendleton’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1 in Franklin County.

