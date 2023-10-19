Dozens gather downtown to support domestic, sexual abuse survivors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the glow of candlelight, victims and survivors of domestic and sexual abuse were spotlighted in St. Louis.

On Wednesday, dozens gathered at the St. Louis Wheel Downtown to support people impacted by domestic and sexual abuse.

The event was hosted by YWCA Metro St. Louis. The organization serves St Louis City and County, providing crisis services at no cost.

Crisis services is a need organizers say is critical in our region.

YWCA Metro St. Louis offers a drop-in center and a 24/7 crisis helpline.

If you are, or you know, a victim of domestic or sexual abuse and need help, you can call the hotline at 314-531-7273.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.