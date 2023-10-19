Surprise Squad
DoorDash driver charged with attempted rape in St. Louis County

Travaye Gaines
Travaye Gaines(St. Louis County booking photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A DoorDash driver is charged with attempted rape and other felony charges after allegedly forcing his way into a customer’s home during a delivery in St. Louis County .

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 23-year-old Travaye Gaines, of Decatur, Illinois, with rape or attempted rape, first-degree burglary, first-degree sexual misconduct and resisting arrest. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Jail and bond is set at $250,000 cash only.

According to charging documents, the victim told police that Gaines forced his way into her home after she ordered food. Once inside, he allegedly removed a towel the victim was wearing and grabbed her breast.

The victim was able to flee and ran to a neighbor’s residence for help. While there, she got a video call from Gaines and when she answered, he was masturbating, according to charging documents.

St. Louis County Police said in charging documents they were able to locate Gaines through communications with DoorDash. After placing him in handcuffs, he was able to maneuver the restraints from behind his back to his front, and enter his vehicle.

Police said he repeatedly tried to put the vehicle in drive and escape but officers were able to detain him.

A message to DoorDash seeking comment was not immediately retuned.

