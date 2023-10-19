COVID-19 vaccines hard to find in some Metro areas

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The newest round of COVID-19 shots is creating some confusion on where people can get it and who is offering it.

In St. Louis County, the supply for people with insurance has already run out and it’s unclear when the next shipment could come in.

St. Louis County Public Health Director Dr. Kanika Cunningham said that means the shots available are being limited to people who are under-insured or don’t have insurance at all.

“Unfortunately, the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine with it now being privatized, you now have a mixture of private markets as well as in the public sector,” Dr. Cunningham said. “It kind of created a rollout that was a little bit confusing.”

Dr. Cunningham said it’s impacting a lot of the region.

“It’s a huge problem,” Dr. Cunningham said.

About 400 people have been vaccinated in St. Louis County since October 3, making the demand higher than anticipated, but Dr. Cunningham says still not as high as previous COVID shots.

The county’s Department of Public Health is only offering vaccines to those under-insured or uninsured for free or at a reduced cost. Cunningham said the department won’t turn anyone away due to payment issues.

The St. Louis City Department of Health tells First Alert 4 its first shipment of this round of vaccines has come in but it’s a short supply.

The city said it has prioritized giving the vaccines to federally qualified health centers. One of those is Affinia.

Affinia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Melissa Tepe said when the public health emergency order ended, it made things more confusing for patients and potentially harder to access.

“When we were in the middle of the pandemic, many of those financial barriers were gone temporarily, so whether or not you had insurance, Medicaid, you had no insurance, you could come in and get the vaccine no questions asked,” Dr. Tepe said.

Dr. Tepe said Affinia’s supply is stocked up for any patients in need.

First Alert 4 also checked area CVS and Walgreens stores in parts of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. We found plenty of places to get an appointment and at different dates and times.

Dr. Cunningham still recommended calling the pharmacy ahead of time to check availability.

“I also know staffing is a major issue as well so some places that do have it, I’ve heard some appointments have been canceled because of staffing,” Dr. Cunningham said.

In the Metro East, St. Clair County tells First Alert 4 it has plenty of shots available no matter your insurance status. In St. Charles County, we’re told it is a limited supply.

There is a bigger issue in Jefferson County. We’re told the health department there has tried several times to place orders, but suppliers aren’t fulfilling them and sending vaccines.

Right now, the Jefferson County Health Department has no COVID-19 vaccines, meaning the only option to get a shot would be at a pharmacy.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.