Clouds Dominate Thursday, A Sprinkle or Light Shower Possible

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Mostly Cloudy Today with a Sprinkle or Light Shower Possible
  • Cooler Today But Still Near Normal
  • More Sunshine Friday & This Weekend

Today brings some significant weather changes with mostly cloudy skies and a cooler afternoon. You might be teased with some early morning sunshine, but clouds will roll back in during the morning rush. These clouds could produce some sprinkles or a spotty light shower, but chances are generally low.

Friday into the weekend looks nice! Count on typical mid-October weather with cool nights and comfy afternoons. There will be plenty of sunshine. Winds turn breezy on Saturday with gusts to near 30 MPH.

