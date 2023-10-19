Clouds Dominate Thursday, A Sprinkle or Light Shower Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Mostly Cloudy Today with a Sprinkle or Light Shower Possible

Cooler Today But Still Near Normal

More Sunshine Friday & This Weekend

Today brings some significant weather changes with mostly cloudy skies and a cooler afternoon. You might be teased with some early morning sunshine, but clouds will roll back in during the morning rush. These clouds could produce some sprinkles or a spotty light shower, but chances are generally low.

Friday into the weekend looks nice! Count on typical mid-October weather with cool nights and comfy afternoons. There will be plenty of sunshine. Winds turn breezy on Saturday with gusts to near 30 MPH.

