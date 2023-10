ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a single-car accident on West Florissant on Wednesday.

According to St. Louis Metropolitan Police, the accident happened at 4:20 p.m. at the 5400 block of West Florissant Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.