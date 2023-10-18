Widespread Panic coming to St. Louis in January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Widespread Panic, a band that’s been together for 30 years, is coming to St. Louis in 2024.

Formed by original members vocalist/guitarist John “JB” Bell, bassist Dave Schools and late guitarist Michael Houser, who lived together in a suburban house in Athens, GA, where they met as students not far from the University of Georgia campus, later to be joined by drummer Todd Nance. The band’s line-up was solidified with the addition of percussionist Domingo “Sunny” Ortiz and keyboard player John “JoJo” Hermann and Duane Trucks on drums.

Widespread Panic will perform at Stifel Theatre for three times in January. The shows will be on January 18, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49, $79 and $155 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

