Two step ‘hands-only’ CPR proves lifesaving following cardiac arrest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- What started as a trip to get coffee from the YMCA lobby turned into John Moser getting an extended workout, busting out chest compressions.

“It’s been a few years since I did the CPR, and the pressure was a little more intense than I thought it was going to be,” Moser said.

Nurse practitioners with Mercy South staffed the front lobby with mannequins, there to educate anyone willing to spend 90 seconds on a CPR refresher.

“I’ve done the other ones in classes, the hands-on is less intimidating because a lot of people don’t want to do the mouth-to-mouth,” Moser said.

At 120 compressions per minute, each push keeps oxygen flowing to key organs like your heart, lungs, brain, and kidneys before first responders arrive.

“It’s harder than I remembered, way harder,” Moser said

What started as a trip to get coffee in the YMCA lobby turned into John Moser getting a tutorial on chest compressions.



“It's harder than I remembered, way harder.,” Moser said. @KMOV @FollowMercy @MercySouthSTL @gwrymca pic.twitter.com/Y6rlhC30i9 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 18, 2023

The American Heart Association wants to educate the masses about “hands-only” CPR as cardiac arrest continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S. According to the AHA, more than 350,000 EMS-assessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in the U.S. annually – only 15% survive.

This has led to a partnership between Mercy South and YMCA South St. Louis County to offer a free monthly crash course on the method.

If anyone can call 911 and then apply chest compressions, a person’s odds of surviving a cardiac arrest increase by up to four times.

Kate Zimmerly is a nurse practitioner at the Cardiology Dept. Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular. She said the inspiration for the push to promote hands-only stems from the frightening cardiac arrest event NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered in January on national television.

“We saw from his story how his outcome was,” Zimmerly explained. “He got compressions and first responders quickly (responded) and his outcome was good. So meaningful recovery is for those who get chest compressions quickly.”

John Moser said he wants to see these demonstrations fill more lobbies around the metro.

“It can only be a good thing,” Moser shared. “At my age anyway, anyone who can save my life, I’ll be happy with.”

The @American_Heart says its just as effective as conventional CPR immediately after a cardiac arrest. — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) October 18, 2023

The hands-only CPR doesn’t certify someone to administer conventional CPR. It is a great introduction to get that certification. For anyone wanting to find the nearest CPR class to their location, click here to go to the American Heart Association’s website.

Music can save lives, too. Zimmerly recommended using certain songs like “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees or “Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash to help keep tempo when applying chest compressions.

Other hands-only CPR facts:

Over 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes

Only about 40% of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help they need before professional help arrives

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.