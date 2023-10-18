Two more weekends left for Saint Charles Legends & Lanterns

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (Press Release) -- Legends & Lanterns®, a “spirited” journey through Halloween History is an annual event that finds its inspiration from the past, located on Main Street, St. Charles. From the vintage charm of Halloween in the 1910s-1930s, to the historical rituals and customs brought to the holiday by the Druids and Victorians, to the ethereal atmosphere depicted in American ghost stories and Brothers Grimm fairy tales; this event will offer treats and tricks for guests of all ages. A little bit silly. A little bit macabre. But all in fun.

They’ve sallied forth from Salem. They’ve beamed down from outer space. They’ve braved the treacherous waters of the Caribbean…and now they’ve invaded Main Street! During Legends & Lanterns® the most notorious villains, witches, and phantoms have crawled out from their crypts and have decided to make Saint Charles their new favorite “haunt.” These ne’er-do-wells have assembled during their favorite time of year to provide the most entertaining expEERIEnce of your life (or afterlife). But don’t worry, these playful poltergeists have more treats to offer than tricks.

Swap recipes with the Weird Sisters. Learn the origins of your favorite All Hallow’s Eve traditions with Ulchabhán—the Druid Priest. Brainstorm story ideas with Edgar Allan Poe. Get hair care tips from Medusa. Craft the perfect alibi with Lizzie Borden. An endless supply of macabre memories awaits you.

2023 Dates & Times

Sat, 10/21: 11am to 6pm

Sun, 10/22: Noon to 5pm

Fri, 10/27: 5pm to 8pm

Sat, 10/28: 11am to 8pm

Sun, 10/29: Noon to 5pm

Click here for Legends & Lanterns Activities.

