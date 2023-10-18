Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Tigers, Wildcats make appearances on midseason AP All-America Team

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the...
Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - At the midway point of the 2023 college football season, a few Tigers and a Wildcat are a part of the midseason AP All-America Teams.

The Associated Press named its first and second team midseason All-Americans on Wednesday and the list included three members of Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri team and one Kansas State Wildcat.

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden, who has the third-most receiving yards in the nation, and defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine were named to the First Team along with K-State guard Cooper Beebe.

Mizzou offensive tackle Javon Foster was named to the second team. He was one of five sixth-year players selected to the team.

