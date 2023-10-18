Surprise Squad
St. Louis woman charged with murder in armed robbery in Florissant

(St. Louis County booking photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman is charged with murder in a fatal shooting during a robbery Sunday in Florissant.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 19-year-old Jainaya Times with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of the victim, who was not identified in court documents. She is currently in custody in the St. Louis County Jail and bond is set at $250,000 cash only.

Florissant Police said in charging documents that Times contacted the victim to arrange a meeting at an apartment building in the 1300 block of Stonebury Court in Florissant. She then allegedly contacted another unidentified person to rob the victim at gunpoint.

When the victim arrived, the unidentified assailant allegedly shot him several times, killing him.

Police said they used a message exchange on the victim’s cellphone to locate Times. During her arrest, police said she confessed to arranging the robbery.

