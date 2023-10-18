Surprise Squad
St. Louis man sentenced to probation in fatal hit and run

Anthony Allen Jr.
Anthony Allen Jr.(St. Louis Police photo)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Circuit Judge on Tuesday sentenced a defendant to probation in a fatal hit and run in October 2020 in north St. Louis.

Judge Michael Noble issued 44-year-old Anthony Allen Jr., of St. Louis, a suspended sentence of seven years in prison and ordered he serve seven years of probation in the death of Shannell Jamison.

Allen was also ordered to pay $46 to the crime victim’s compensation fund.

Court records show Allen pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. A message to defense attorney Victor Thompson seeking comment on the sentence was not immediately returned.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said Allen made an open plea before Noble and prosecutors accept the judge’s decision.

“Mr. Allen made an open plea in front of Judge Noble, who is a very experienced judge,” Public Information Officer Christine Bertelson said. “We accept the sentence.”

According to charging documents, on Oct. 8, 2020, Allen was driving in the 6200 block of North Broadway when he struck Jamison and fled the scene. He knew he had struck the victim, according to a grand jury indictment.

