St. Louis Hills car wash replaced by drive-thru coffee shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Hills car wash is closing its door to be replaced by a drive-thru coffee shop.

The car wash on Chippewa and Donovan sits across from the Donut Drive-In. According to a member of a real estate company, it will turn into 7 Brew Coffee.

The coffee shop will offer coffee, teas, infused energy drinks and more. The drive-thru-only chain has over 100 locations in the south and midwest combined.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.