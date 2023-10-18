Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Louis Hills car wash replaced by drive-thru coffee shop

A St. Louis Hills car wash is closing its door to be replaced by a drive-thru coffee shop.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
The car wash on Chippewa and Donovan sits across from the Donut Drive-In. According to a member of a real estate company, it will turn into 7 Brew Coffee.

The coffee shop will offer coffee, teas, infused energy drinks and more. The drive-thru-only chain has over 100 locations in the south and midwest combined.

