St. Louis County passes senior tax freeze

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Council passed a senior tax freeze bill 4-2 Tuesday.

The bill will provide a tax credit to seniors over the age of 67 for excess taxes over what they will pay in 2024.

The council has been working on trying to pass a senior tax freeze for months.

Proponents of the bill have said that inflation has specifically hit seniors on fixed incomes hard.

“They are struggling,” Council Member Dennis Hancock told First Alert 4 in September.

If the bill is signed into law, seniors would still have to pay property taxes, but the amount won’t increase every year.

The bill that passed Tuesday includes a cap, so if you have a house that is worth $550,000 or more, you won’t be able to freeze your tax.

“If that’s where we compromise, then I’m okay with that,” Hancock said about the cap in September.

Opponents of the bill worry that school districts could see less tax dollars in their coffers.

Council Member Shalonda Webb was one of the two no-votes on Tuesday, saying she wasn’t completely against the measure but wants to wait until the state legislature goes back and makes the state law more clear.

“I’m thrilled that St. Louis County will be joining the five other counties statewide who have already opted in to the SB190 program,” Council Member Mark Harder said in a release. “I’d like to thank my fellow council members for their willingness to negotiate to provide a more stable future for senior citizens in this county.”

The bill will head to County Executive Sam Page’s desk to sign or veto.

First Alert 4 reached out to Page’s office to ask if he would sign the bill. A spokesperson for the office said Page will review the bill and make a decision in the next few weeks.

If signed, the bill will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.