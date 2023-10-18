Surprise Squad
Mom upset over ‘End your life’ threats allegedly made by KIPP High School teacher

A mother is outraged after she said a KIPP High School teacher threatened to end her son’s life.
By Justin Andrews
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mother is outraged after she said a KIPP High School teacher threatened to end her son’s life.

Evette Reed said her son Kaylen Reed is a senior at KIPP High School and was shocked at what she heard in an audio recording.

“You crazy,” was heard in the audio and was allegedly said by the teacher. “I’ll end your life. That’s what I’ll do. You crazy. I talk that s***, say that s***. Punk a** mother f*****.”

Kaylen said another student in class recorded the audio of the incident last week. He said it all started when he asked the teacher about an assignment. According to Kaylen, the teacher asked him to take a pair of glasses off.

“He didn’t like how I took them off. He said ‘I took them off aggressively,’” said Kaylen. “Told me to take a breather and walk out the class, saying he didn’t want me to be in his class with that type of attitude.”

Kaylen said he did that, and the teacher lost it.

“You crazy boy, soft a**. That n**** literally go and cry to his momma ‘cause he ain’t make the f****** basketball team,” the teacher allegedly said in the audio.

“I don’t feel like he should even have a job. For you to threaten not only a person’s life, but a child’s life saying you will take their life… that’s totally unacceptable,” said Evette.

KIPP released a statement saying in part: “We are aware of a recent incident involving a student and teacher at KIPP St. Louis High School. Out of respect for the privacy of the students and staff involved, we will not be able to disclose specific details regarding the incident or the investigation involved.”

Kaylen’s mother said the teacher was suspended for two days, a punishment she feels was too light. Now Kaylen wonders what truly set off his teacher.

“I just want to speak for all kids, or teens in general… this probably not only happening to me, it’s probably happened to other people before,” said Kaylen.

