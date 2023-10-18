Man charged with threatening Sunset Hills hotel clerk

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Bellefontaine Neighbors man is facing a felony harassment charge after allegedly threatening a hotel clerk with a hand gesture mimicking a gun.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 38-year-old Tramaine Powell with first-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing in the Oct. 14 incident at a Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The court has set bond at $10,000 cash only.

Sunset Hills Police said in charging documents Powell told a clerk at the hotel he would shoot him in the head and kill him. Powell then allegedly made a gun gesture with his hand that was witnessed by several people.

Police said Powell was not a guest at the hotel and had been in the business and asked to leave several times in the days leading up to his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.