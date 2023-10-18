Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man charged with threatening Sunset Hills hotel clerk

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Bellefontaine Neighbors man is facing a felony harassment charge after allegedly threatening a hotel clerk with a hand gesture mimicking a gun.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 38-year-old Tramaine Powell with first-degree harassment and first-degree trespassing in the Oct. 14 incident at a Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The court has set bond at $10,000 cash only.

Sunset Hills Police said in charging documents Powell told a clerk at the hotel he would shoot him in the head and kill him. Powell then allegedly made a gun gesture with his hand that was witnessed by several people.

Police said Powell was not a guest at the hotel and had been in the business and asked to leave several times in the days leading up to his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Judge Mason spoke to St. Louis police on the MetroLink platform after a liquid was thrown on...
St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
More than 90 percent of those polled say they live in Missour-ee.
Poll: Missour-ee or Missour-uh?
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say

Latest News

fire
Fire destroys business near Cahokia Heights
Generic
2 dead in South City double shooting
fire
Fire destroys business near Cahokia Heights
Mom upset over ‘End your life’ threats allegedly made by KIPP High School teacher
Mom upset over ‘End your life’ threats allegedly made by KIPP High School teacher