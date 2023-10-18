Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew McCulloch is facing 11 charges after shots were fired at a trunk-or-treat event in...
Former St. Louis County prosecutor’s son charged after shots fired at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat event
Judge Mason spoke to St. Louis police on the MetroLink platform after a liquid was thrown on...
St. Louis City judge has liquid thrown on him at MetroLink stop
Rani, 27, unexpectedly passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, according to the Saint Louis Zoo.
Saint Louis Zoo says Asian elephant, Rani, died unexpectedly
More than 90 percent of those polled say they live in Missour-ee.
Poll: Missour-ee or Missour-uh?
St. Louis County Council passes senior tax freeze
St. Louis County passes senior property tax freeze

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan loses ground as he tries again to win votes to become House speaker
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Biden says Israel agrees to allow humanitarian assistance to begin flowing into Gaza from Egypt
The sheriff’s office said a yellow lab named Dwyer – owned by one of the vet technicians –...
Vet tech’s dog donates blood to save K-9’s life after shooting
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Three children dead after house fire; police investigating homicide
FILE - Chasity Bliss was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.
Troopers: 7-year-old killed in crash, mother accused of driving impaired