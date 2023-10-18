Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

The Jet’s return: Chiefs trade late-round pick for Hardman

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) Hardman scored on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing a familiar face back.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs agreed to terms on a trade with the New York Jets that brings back wide receiver Mecole Hardman after the speedy receiver departed in the offseason.

Hardman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Jets but only played 28 offensive snaps and caught one pass for New York. His anticipated role with the Jets was filled by wide receiver Xavier Gipson, who scored a punt return touchdown in overtime for the Jets in their season-opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Schefter reported that Kansas City agreed to a deal that brings Hardman back along with a seventh-round pick in 2025 for a sixth-round pick for 2025.

In four seasons in Kansas City, Hardman caught 151 passes and totaled 2,088 receiving yards. He was only healthy for eight games last season but scored six touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

Hardman was selected in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Kansas City. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound wide receiver from Georgia was a part of both of Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl winning teams.

