GAO report critical of radioactive contamination cleanup

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Government Accounting Office (GAO) review paints an unflattering picture of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers’ (USACE) ongoing cleanup of radioactive waste left by the Manhattan Project. A division of USACE called Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) is tasked with the cleanup.

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin requested the GAO review in 2021.

The report said costs for cleanup along Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County jumped 130% because the agency didn’t have a full grasp of the amount of contamination. The figures rose from an estimate in 2016 of $177 million to $406 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

Karen Nickel and Dawn Chapman are founders of the advocacy group Just Moms STL. They’ve been working for more than a decade to get the contamination cleaned up.

“They just got a big fat F on their report card,” said Nickel.

Chapman believes the report shows that FUSRAP is in over its head.

“They are trying to do this enormous project at these sites, and they don’t even know the scope of it. And they’re just piecemealing it together. And it’s failing communities,” said Chapman.

The GAO report also concluded cleanup costs increased because of FUSRAP’s uncertainty about getting access to private property needing cleanup. The report also concluded the agency wasn’t following best practices for planning and managing large complex programs and that it needed to build trust with communities.

The St. Louis office of FUSRAP released a statement saying, “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains committed to cleaning up and completing projects being executed under the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program (FUSRAP) to protect the health and well-being of communities and the environment. We have received the Government Accountability Office’s report and we are currently working to address their recommendations.”

The GAO report pointed out that the cleanup sites in St. Louis County are in underserved populations with poverty. Missouri representative Chantell Nickerson-Clark represents a large portion of north St. Louis County where contamination has been found.

“If you are putting such an importance on underserved communities, why is it taking so long to be cleaned up,” she said.

