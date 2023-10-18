Flowers handed out to strangers for Petal It Forward

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – Anyone who walked outside of Dooley’s Florist & Gifts on Wednesday got two free bouquets.

The Florissant flower shop was participating in Petal It Forward, an event sponsored by the Society of American Florists. The event encourages participating shops to give two flowers or bouquets to strangers and urges them to keep one and share the other with someone else.

According to the Society of American Florists, Petal It Forward is “a powerful way to illustrate the positive health benefits of giving and receiving flowers.”

By the end of the morning, 200 bouquets were handed out by Dooley’s Florist & Gifts.

